For the first time, the World Health Organization has published a list of antibiotic resistant "priority pathogens" that pose the biggest threats to humans.

The agency created the list to spur research and development for new antibiotics that can counter the growing problem of bacteria that are increasingly resistant to treatments already available.

The bacteria that pose the greatest threat, those considered "critical" priority, are strains of bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics that pose threats to patients in hospitals, nursing homes, or under certain kinds of treatment.

The WHO compiled the list along with researchers from the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Tübingen, Germany. The team used a list of criteria to evaluate each strain, considering things such as how deadly the infections from a bacterial strain can be, how frequently they show resistance to treatment, whether infections cause long stays in hospitals, and how easily they spread among animals and people.

"This list is a new tool to ensure R&D responds to urgent public health needs," said Dr. Marie-Paule Kieny, WHO's Assistant Director-General for Health Systems and Innovation, in a news release. "Antibiotic resistance is growing, and we are fast running out of treatment options. If we leave it to market forces alone, the new antibiotics we most urgently need are not going to be developed in time."

WHO priority pathogens list for R&D of new antibiotics



Priority 1: Critical



Acinetobacter baumannii, carbapenem-resistant

Pseudomonas aeruginosa, carbapenem-resistant

Enterobacteriaceae, carbapenem-resistant, ESBL-producing



Priority 2: High

Enterococcus faecium, vancomycin-resistant

Staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant, vancomycin-intermediate and resistant

Helicobacter pylori, clarithromycin-resistant

Campylobacter spp., fluoroquinolone-resistant

Salmonellae, fluoroquinolone-resistant

Neisseria gonorrhoeae, cephalosporin-resistant, fluoroquinolone-resistant



Priority 3: Medium

