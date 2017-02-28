As Trump tries again to restrict travel from 7 countries, existing visa holders could be exempt

President Donald Trump's revised executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries will likely not apply to existing visa holders or legal permanent residents, NBC News reported.

Trump is expected to sign the new measure as early as Wednesday after federal courts suspended his first order. The original version of the order affected current visa holders as well as people seeking new visas.

Initial confusion also surrounded whether it affected legal permanent residents, or green card holders.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the development Tuesday. The Journal described the version that exempted existing visa holders as a "late draft" that could change before Trump signs the official order.

The White House says the policy seeks to prevent immigration from countries that pose possible terror risks. Some critics like civil rights groups and Democrats have claimed the measure has religious motives due to Trump's previous call for a temporary "shutdown" on Muslims entering the country, arguing it could prove counterproductive in fighting terrorism.

The Trump administration wants the new order to better stand up to legal scrutiny than the first measure, which Trump signed in late January. The White House has pledged to keep fighting for it in court.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on this story.