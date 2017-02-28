Amazon Web Services back up after earlier issues

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. Below is an earlier version of this article.

Amazon said on Tuesday its cloud service was affected by the partial failure of a hosting platform, affecting a number of internet services and media outlets.



"We're continuing to work to remediate the availability issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1," Amazon said on its Amazon Web Services website.

Amazon Web Services recently sent out a tweet reassuring users that its dashboard has "recovered" and updates for individual services will be coming shortly.



Slack, Trello, Splitwise and Medium were among the popular internet services that were impacted.



A certain article "published without an image because our image system runs on AWS," Nilay Patel editor-in-chief of tech website The Verge tweeted.



"AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3."



Amazon has had brief outages that have impacted social media websites like Instagram and Vine. No huge-name websites have been impacted so far, but with a large number of smaller businesses using its services, its effects have been widespread.



An Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately comment.