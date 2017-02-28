Apple is reportedly going to change the iPhone charging cables ... again

Apple will ditch the Lightning connector on the iPhone 8 in favor of the industry's standard USB Type-C connector, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The new charging cable — expected to make an appearance at Apple's 10th-anniversary release of the iconic device in September — will come with a curved iPhone that lacks a physical home button, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CNBC has reached out to Apple for comment.

This isn't the first time Apple has done away with a charging cable. The company first introduced the Lightning connector on September 2012 alongside the iPhone 5 as a replacement for the 30-pin dock connector.

Separately, earlier this month, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple has three new wireless charging iPhones scheduled for this year.

Apple confirmed to CNBC that it has joined the Wireless Power Consortium, "to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards."

Read the full report from The Wall Street Journal here. (Subscription required.)

—CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.