Apple CEO Tim Cook predicts tons of revenue from 'future stuff I can't talk about'

Apple has some products other than the iPhone on the horizon that are "essential to Apple's growth," CEO Tim Cook said at the company's annual shareholder meeting.

The company is investing a "fair amount" into research and development, the executive told shareholders. Cook didn't go into details, but lauded investors for thinking long-term, especially Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett more than doubled his holdings in Apple in January.

The annual meeting gathered representatives of its 26,000 shareholders for mostly routine tasks like re-electing its board of directors, approving its accounting firm, and signing off on CEO Tim Cook's $8.75 million annual compensation for 2016.

Also on the agenda were a series of proposals from shareholders that hold $2,000 of Apple's stock, which must be approved by a form of majority vote.

Shareholders like Rev. Jesse Jackson, also pressed executives to speak up on current events affecting the technology industry. One example? The government's push to bring back manufacturing from overseas.

"We know that this company could never have thrived somewhere else, we love this country," Cook said, noting that two-thirds of Apple employees are in the U.S., and many components are built domestically.

But Cook said that focusing just on building the final product in the U.S. "discounts the reality" of the situation. Cook said Apple is not a big lobbying company, and doesn't "like politics," but playing a role in policy discussion is important.

Here are the full results so far:

Proposal 1: Board of Directors re-elected



Proposal 2: Ernst and Young approved as registered accounting firm



Proposal 3: Executive compensation approved



Proposal 4: Say-on-Pay Votes approved



Proposal 5: Charitable giving (shareholder proposal) not approved

— Reporting by CNBC's Josh Lipton and Megan Hawkins

