Asia markets were mixed in early trade Wednesday morning, shrugging off modest U.S. losses from Tuesday. Traders await a speech from President Donald Trump to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in which remarks on tax and spending policies will be key against a backdrop of heightened Fed rate hike views.

Japan's Nikkei 225 traded up 1.21 percent, while the Topix gained 0.99 percent. Japanese export stocks received a boost from a relatively weaker yen that traded at 113.14 to the dollar at 8:17 a.m. HK/SIN, weakening from levels below 112.20.

Among key exporters, Toyota shares rose 1.37 percent, Sony shares were up 1.32 percent and Panasonic added 1.42 percent.

In Australia, stocks opened lower with the ASX 200 was down 0.36 percent in morning trade. Banking stocks were mostly down — ANZ shares fell 0.16 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia was down 0.27 percent, Westpac off by 0.21 percent and the National Australia Bank slid 0.16 percent. Fourth quarter GDP rose at a 2.4% annual pace, beating an expected gain of 1.9%.



The South Korean market is closed for a public holiday.

Trump is scheduled to speak to a joint U.S. Congress session Tuesday night local time, where the market will be listening closely for clues or details regarding the administration's plans on tax reform and deregulation.

"Markets are hungry for detail on the new Administration's economic policy but at the end of the day will probably be prepared to settle for a confident outlining of the general agenda at this stage," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.