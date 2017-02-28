China seeking to punish South Korean firms on missile defense plans

"Showing Lotte the door will be an effective warning to all the other foreign forces that jeopardize China's national interests," the state-run Global Times wrote Tuesday. "This is the dignity China should have as a major power."

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry also warned yesterday that the Chinese market and its consumers would decide whether foreign firms were successful.

These threats spell trouble for Korea — China is its largest export market, sending $125 billion worth of goods last year, according to the Korea Customs Service. Korean firms, like many other foreign companies, have benefited from the spending power of China's fast-growing middle class.

China appeared to be advancing on its warnings — a Lotte supermarket in Beijing was fined 44,000 yuan ($6,400) for illegal advertising, according to a local media report.

Even before the decision, unofficial sanctions were already under way. Requests by Korean airlines to increase flights between the two countries were recently rejected.

Shoring up regional defense capabilities are a priority as North Korea has re-emerged as a potential conflict hot potato, after having tested nuclear devices and missiles several times last year.

Lotte, based in Korea and Japan, has a wide range of businesses, including candy, hotels, retail and construction.



—Barry Huang contributed to this report.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.