Cramer Remix: How drug stocks fulfilled their destiny without Trump   

Many investors assume that President Donald Trump's meeting with pharmaceutical executives back in January is behind the tremendous run that these stocks have had, but Jim Cramer pointed to something else.

"Let's recognize that some moves are simply related to bonds, and bonds aren't in the grips of the economy, they are being driven by this bizarre shortage of bonds from the developed world," the "Mad Money" host said.

Short sellers built up positions ahead of the meeting with Trump, betting that the stocks would go down afterward. After all, Trump had campaigned against outrageous sums that the U.S. government paid drug companies.

But the drug companies came to the table with powerful statistics surrounding employment, and after the meeting Trump began praising the executives and moved on to the next group. But just because the group bottomed, doesn't mean that explains the rally.

When Cramer studied the gains of Merck, Eli Lilly and Pfizer, he discovered that they simply rose because they were bond market equivalents. High-yielding dividend stocks followed bonds. As the bond prices rose and bond yields fell, investors crowded into them for income.