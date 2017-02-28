    ×

    Politics

    Democrats rib Trump after address to Congress

    om Perez, left, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and deputy chairman Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., prepare for an interview in Statuary Hall before President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress in the Capitol, February 28, 2017.
    Getty Images
    om Perez, left, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and deputy chairman Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., prepare for an interview in Statuary Hall before President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress in the Capitol, February 28, 2017.

    Many Democrats spent Tuesday night ribbing President Donald Trump during and after his speech before a joint session of Congress.

    Tom Perez, the new chair of the Democratic National Committee, mocked Trump's "buy American, and hire American" line.

    Perez's tweet included a photo of a "Donald J. Trump: Signature Collection" tie that appears to be made in China.

    Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted "That. Was. A. Grand. Slam. ," after the speech. The New Hampshire Democratic Party responded, " If. You. Had. To. Tweet. That. It. Wasn't."

    Many female lawmakers wore all white, a nod to the suffrage movement.

    NBC News reported earlier that several Democrats invited guests who represented groups most adversely impacted by the president's policies.