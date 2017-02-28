Democrats rib Trump after address to Congress

Many Democrats spent Tuesday night ribbing President Donald Trump during and after his speech before a joint session of Congress.

Tom Perez, the new chair of the Democratic National Committee, mocked Trump's "buy American, and hire American" line.

Perez's tweet included a photo of a "Donald J. Trump: Signature Collection" tie that appears to be made in China.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted "That. Was. A. Grand. Slam. ," after the speech. The New Hampshire Democratic Party responded, " If. You. Had. To. Tweet. That. It. Wasn't."

Many female lawmakers wore all white, a nod to the suffrage movement.

NBC News reported earlier that several Democrats invited guests who represented groups most adversely impacted by the president's policies.