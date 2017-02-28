Dollar gains on March rate hike hopes ahead of Trump speech

The dollar ticked higher on Wednesday as a handful of Federal Reserve policymakers boosted expectations for a March U.S. interest rate increase, just hours ahead of long-awaited speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.



The greenback rose 0.3 percent to 113.16 yen while the euro dropped 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.0565.



The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers was last up 0.1 percent at 101.48. New York Fed President William Dudley, among the most influential U.S. central bankers, said that the case for tightening monetary policy "has become a lot more compelling".

John Williams, President of the San Francisco Fed, said that a rate increase is very much on the table for serious consideration at March meeting given the economy at full employment and accelerating inflation.

