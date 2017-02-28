European markets set to open higher; Thales, Taylor Wimpey, Virgin Money report

European markets are seen edging up this Tuesday as investors wait for details on tax reform in the U.S. and digest fresh corporate earnings.



The FTSE 100 is seen 18 points higher at 7,278; the French CAC is set to begin up by 11 points at 4,860 and the DAX is expected 25 points higher at 11,853.



President Donald Trump is set to address the joint houses of Congress and outline his agenda, including his plans for tax reform and infrastructure spending. He is set to ask for a new $600 billion budget for the U.S. military.



Back in Europe, the focus continues on earnings with the French Thales and the British Taylor Wimpey, Virgin Money and Fresnillo reporting.



