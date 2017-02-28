    ×

    Facebook is the world’s most mobile-friendly brand; Amazon and 7-Eleven follow: Study

    Facebook has topped a list of the world's most "mobile-ready" brands, followed by Amazon, 7-Eleven, Hyundai and Microsoft.

    The ranking was compiled by mobile marketing agency Ansible, which looked at more than 2,000 brands globally, considering how "dynamic and immersive" their websites and apps were on smartphones.

    Ansible looked at how easily a company's mobile website or app could be found via a search engine, whether a site was optimized for mobile, its "user experience," how easy a site or app was to navigate, and whether features such as forms were easy to use. It also ran a survey with consumers to ascertain whether a brand's mobile experience was "quality".

    Microsoft's mobile site and apps come fifth in a ranking of the world's most mobile-ready brands
    People's use of smartphones is increasing, according to a study by MAGNA, and it has also predicted that 2017 will also be the year when more than half (52 percent) of digital advertising sales are generated by mobile impressions or clicks.

    "In an ever-shifting and fragmented media landscape, with new ways to connect with audiences, mobile-first strategies serve as a key component for sustained growth and future performance," Ansible, part of agency group IPG Mediabrands, said in an emailed release.

    The 10 most mobile-ready brands:

    1. Facebook
    2. Amazon
    3. 7-Eleven
    4. Hyundai
    5. Microsoft
    6. Nike
    7. Google
    8. Adidas
    9. OLX (online marketplace)
    10. Target

