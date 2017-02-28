Facebook is the world’s most mobile-friendly brand; Amazon and 7-Eleven follow: Study

Facebook has topped a list of the world's most "mobile-ready" brands, followed by Amazon, 7-Eleven, Hyundai and Microsoft.

The ranking was compiled by mobile marketing agency Ansible, which looked at more than 2,000 brands globally, considering how "dynamic and immersive" their websites and apps were on smartphones.

Ansible looked at how easily a company's mobile website or app could be found via a search engine, whether a site was optimized for mobile, its "user experience," how easy a site or app was to navigate, and whether features such as forms were easy to use. It also ran a survey with consumers to ascertain whether a brand's mobile experience was "quality".