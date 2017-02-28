Ascensus analyzed data from our annual trends report on how Americans are saving for their future needs and financial objectives. The data were pulled from more than 40,000 employer-sponsored retirement plans covering more than 1.6 million employees, 3.8 million 529 college savings accounts and 200,000 health savings accounts on our platform. The results point to a number of emerging trends, particularly a generational shift in savings habits.

It's clear that retirement savers are becoming more proactive and starting younger.

Awareness often inspires progress, and it is clear that millennials are taking a more proactive approach to saving for their future than previous generations. Our data suggest that many of them are using the 401(k) plan vehicle to do so.

More from Portfolio Perspective

Hold on! Passive investing isn't any less risky than active management

Advisor jury still out on active management

Bond investors must adjust their expectations



More employers are implementing automatic features in their retirement plans, and younger millennials under the age of 25 are benefiting. They are more likely to be automatically enrolled in their employer plan when entering the workforce, which is further driving participation. As a result, savers ages 25 to 34 have, on average, more than $10,500 saved in their 401(k) plan accounts. Over time this head start on savings stands to make a significant impact on retirement readiness.

The surge in proactive retirement savings is extending to older workers as well. Those closer to retirement and aspiring retirees (savers in the 35 to 54 age range) are thinking more about retirement, and average account balances are increasing as savers enter their 50s.

The data also concluded that college savings is a top priority — even for millennials who don't yet have children.

