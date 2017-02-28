More and more, celebrities are transitioning into the business world. While being a red carpet entrepreneur doesn't guarantee success, there are many who have managed to carve out a second career and parlay it into a multimillion-dollar venture.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, known best for her title role in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is no exception. In 2015 she launched Foodstirs (No. 19 on CNBC's inaugural Upstart 25 list), joining a long list of other female stars — such as Gwen Stefani, Jessica Alba, Beyoncé and Victoria Beckham — to launch a side business.

With the desire to help create memorable, long-lasting experiences through baking, Gellar teamed up with longtime friend Galit Laibow and entrepreneur Greg Fleishman to create the Los Angeles-based company, which sells organic, GMO-free mixes and dessert baking kits online and in stores such as Whole Foods and Fresh Market.

Its mission: to disrupt the $4.7 billion baking-mix category with the first-ever USDA organic, full-gluten product line to utilize biodynamic sugar, Equal Exchange fair-trade cocoa and identity-preserved heirloom flour, according to Fleishman, who is also the co-founder and CEO of Purely Righteous Brands, a boutique consultancy dedicated to fostering the growth of "green" brands, those that act responsibly when it comes to sustainability and environmental impact.