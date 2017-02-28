Huh? Cramer says Target’s survival has everything to do with pizza   

Jim Cramer witnessed the most violent contrast in earnings he has seen in ages on Tuesday when Domino's Pizza crushed estimates, while Target gave a forecast that was far worse than expected.

These two stocks are a perfect metaphor for the current environment of the stock market, thanks to what Cramer calls the "stay-at-home economy."

This refers to thriving stocks — such as Amazon, Netflix and Domino's — that allow people to stay at home and save money.

Domino's delivers pizza and can be accessed from almost every device to order from home. Target requires people to leave the house and go to the store. Its prices aren't anything special, certainly not what they can get from Amazon, which delivers right to its customer's door for free if they are an Amazon Prime member.

"We have to question the entire relevance of Target, particularly if prices go up 20 to 25 percent … Three-year plan? How about a survival plan. There is no long-game anymore," the "Mad Money" host said.