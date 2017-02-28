    ×

    US Markets

    ‘I’m still a buyer here,’ market strategist says

    Closing Bell Exchange: Trump
    Closing Bell Exchange: Markets waiting on Trump   

    The recent market highs are no reason to get out of equities, strategist Doug Sandler told CNBC on Tuesday.

    "When you take the cover off the market, what you see is a pretty healthy economy, pretty decent wage growth, reasonable valuations," the chief equity strategist at RiverFront Investment Group said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

    "I'm still a buyer here. Maybe not with both feet but certainly not taking money out of the market."

    The U.S. stock market has moved higher since President Donald Trump's election, although Sandler doesn't necessarily attribute the move entirely to Trump. He thinks the market held back before the election and bounced once there was clarity.

    Santoli: Markets softened up underneath the surface
    Santoli: Markets softened underneath the surface   

    On Tuesday, stocks fell, with the Dow Jones industrial average snapping a 12-day winning streak.

    However, the gains during that stretch were very incremental, Bespoke Investment Group co-founder Paul Hickey pointed out.

    In fact, the average intraday range on the S&P 500 over the last 50 trading days is the narrowest on record, he told "Closing Bell."

    "This has been a flat-line market the last two months here," Hickey said.

    Peter Costa, president of Empire Executions, has been saying he believes a correction is coming in the near term.

    "I don't think I'm wrong just yet," he said on "Closing Bell."

    That said, Costa believes the market will be higher at the end of this year and much higher next year.

    — CNBC's Stephen Desaulniers contributed to this report.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...