‘I’m still a buyer here,’ market strategist says

The recent market highs are no reason to get out of equities, strategist Doug Sandler told CNBC on Tuesday.

"When you take the cover off the market, what you see is a pretty healthy economy, pretty decent wage growth, reasonable valuations," the chief equity strategist at RiverFront Investment Group said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"I'm still a buyer here. Maybe not with both feet but certainly not taking money out of the market."

The U.S. stock market has moved higher since President Donald Trump's election, although Sandler doesn't necessarily attribute the move entirely to Trump. He thinks the market held back before the election and bounced once there was clarity.