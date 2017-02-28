Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flatafter Monday's modest gains gave the Dow Jones Industrial Average its first 12-day winning streak since 1987. We get the second reading on fourth quarter GDP Tuesday morning along with trade deficit data and the Chicago PMI. But traders may be mostly awaiting President Donald Trump's speech to a Joint Session of Congress tonight.



-Target shares are tumbling after the retailer reported disappointing holiday qsales and revenues.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-Trump's speech Tuesday night is expected to focus on his plans for tax cuts, increased defense spending, increased infrastructure spending, cuts to other federal programs, and the repeal and replacement of Obamacare.