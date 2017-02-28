Read his lips: Trump appears to practice his speech in back of car before address to Congress

Practice makes perfect, Mr. President.

President Donald Trump spent a couple of minutes sitting in a limousine outside the White House, apparently practicing reading aloud his first speech to Congress, before heading off to the Capitol building Tuesday night.

The weird scene, captured by an MSNBC camera, showed Trump looking closely at a sheaf of white papers in his hand, his lips moving.

At times, he glanced over to others in the car, as if to check their reaction to his words.

Twitter users quickly reacted to Trump's dry run.