Singapore PM offers blunt assessment of US relationship

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong turned heads Tuesday when video of a blunt commentary on his nation's U.S. and China relationships was posted online.

Speaking to the BBC, the normally diplomatic Lee hinted that his country's loyalties to both Beijing and Washington could one day be tested.

"If America, China relations become very difficult, our position becomes tougher because then we will be coerced to choose between being friends with America and being friends with China," he said. "That's a real worry. Right now we are friends with both — it's not that we don't have issues with either, but we are generally friends with both, and the relationships are in good working order."

The prime minister then told the BBC interviewer that he was "sure" the Chinese were committing "close and sustained attention" to their relationship with Washington, but he said that he hopes "they will have that attention" in the U.S. government given its other global concerns.

"Unless you focus on this relationship — both the win-win aspects as well as the areas where you're in contention — it can go wrong," he added.