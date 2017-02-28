Snapchat vs Instagram: U.S. user battle hots up ahead of Snap’s IPO

While Snapchat is often thought of as a teenagers' platform, it is those aged over 45 that will drive some of its growth, according to eMarketer, which estimates that 6.4 percent of U.S. Snapchat users will be aged between 45 and 54 this year, up from the 4.2 percent it previously forecast.

Snapchat's content focus will help it have broader appeal, said Jaimie Chung, an Instagram forecasting analyst at eMarketer. It has recently expanded its deal with broadcaster Turner and this month announced a partnership with BBC Worldwide, for example.

"The usage trends are largely the result of a shift in the primary use case of Snapchat," Chung said in an emailed statement. "Older groups are now more likely to tune in for content. The platform has multiple partnerships with television networks for mini episodes. Meanwhile, the younger groups are less likely to add Snapchat when Instagram Stories can fulfill their broadcasting needs."

Meanwhile, WhatsApp (owned by Facebook) has also launched what could be seen to be a contender to Snapchat Stories – as well as competing with Instagram Stories (also owned by Facebook).

Its WhatsApp Status lets people share photos and videos in a montage that disappears after 24 hours – very similar to how Instagram and Snapchat Stories work.

The forecast from eMarketer includes people who access their Snapchat app at least once a month.

