South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Tuesday said it will indict Samsung Group's Jay Y. Lee for bribery and other charges, according to Reuters.

Four other Samsung executives will also be indicted for bribery and other charges, said Reuters.

Earlier this month, the 48-year-old scion of the Lee family was arrested for his alleged role in a corruption scandal in South Korea, which led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in parliament.