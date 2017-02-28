This means (price) war! Target to take prices down to bring back shoppers

Get ready for a pricing war.

Taking a page straight from Wal-Mart's playbook, Target on Tuesday said it will invest its own cash to ensure it is "clearly and competitively priced every day."

The announcement came ahead of Target's meeting with the financial community, at which time the retailer plans to outline its strategies to revitalize the business. It also comes as Wal-Mart has been investing money to deliver lower prices to shoppers.

"While the transition to this new model will present headwinds to our sales and profit performance in the short term, we are confident that these changes will best position Target for continued success over the long term," CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Target has struggled to keep pace with Wal-Mart, which has been pouring money into its stores, employees and digital operations. While these initiatives have weighed on Wal-Mart's bottom line, they've helped jump-start its revenue.