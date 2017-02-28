Teens explain how they really use Snapchat and Instagram, and why Facebook still matters

While many of the older teens had Facebook accounts, it was seen as a way to communicate with family more than friends. One teen spoke about getting annoyed with the sharing of content he didn't agree with on the platform.

"I try to use apps that remove stress and connect me with people," said Mack, 19. "That's why I'm trending away from Facebook, as I find I see a lot of stuff on there that annoys me, hurting my relationships with people and adding stress."

But that doesn't mean they're leaving Facebook completely. In addition to Facebook-owned Instagram, many teens said they use Facebook Messenger, which they see as less invasive than giving someone your phone number, but which offers more real-time feedback.

"What I really like is on Messenger being able to see when the person was last active so I can gauge how soon I can expect the other person to respond," said Sophia, 13.

Some also liked Messenger as a faster way to talk to people with different brands of phones and because it's easy to add fun effects like digital stickers within messages.

"I don't have an iPhone and my regular text messaging is kind of slow, plus Messenger has a bunch of features like stickers, emojis, and Facebook games where you can challenge your friends in-message," said Helena, 18.