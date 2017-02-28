How major US stock market indexes fared on Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, ending a 12-day winning streak for the Dow Jones industrial average. Retailers led the market slide. Target was among the big decliners after releasing a weak profit report and earnings forecast.

On Tuesday:

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,812.24.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 6.11 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,363.64.

The Nasdaq composite lost 36.46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,825.44.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 21.29 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,386.68.

For the week:

The Dow is down 9.52 points, or 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 is down 3.70 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 19.87 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.84 points, or 0.6 percent

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,049.64 points, or 5.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 124.81 points, or 5.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 442.32 points, or 8.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.55 points, or 2.2 percent.