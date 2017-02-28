These are the best 'Trump trades' ahead of president's speech to Congress, statistics show

Some stocks may be poised to rise if President Donald Trump emphasizes his desire for higher infrastructure and defense spending in the coming years and reiterates his tough stance on the border and trade agreements in his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Over the last six months, certain stocks in the S&P 500 have exhibited high correlations to fluctuations in the U.S. dollar vs. the Mexican peso, the currency pair that has proven to be a good barometer of the "Trump trade." When investors believe Trump will get his way on implementing his policies, the dollar rises against the peso.

According to CNBC analysis using Kensho, the following stocks have the highest correlation to that USD/MXN move: