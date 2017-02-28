No, you can't cite the Constitution and your own moral persuasion as a reason why you shouldn't pay your federal income taxes.

And yes, people have trotted this excuse out as a reason why they shouldn't pay anything to Uncle Sam.

For your convenience, the IRS created a list of common frivolous tax arguments that would-be tax skippers concoct around filing time to either avoid submitting a return or to dodge income levies altogether.

The agency has also spotlighted fishy tax shelters, schemes built by promoters to fool wealthy taxpayers into thinking they can outsmart the IRS.

"These scams can end up costing taxpayers more in penalties, back taxes, and interest than they saved in the first place," IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said.