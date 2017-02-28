Trump gives himself a 'C' on communicating

President Donald Trump told Fox News there's a lot of room for improvement in the way he and his administration communicate their ideas to the American people.



"In terms of messaging, I would give myself a 'C' or a 'C-plus,'" Trump said in a "Fox & Friends" interview that aired on Tuesday, ahead of the president's 9 p.m. ET address to a joint session of Congress.

"My messaging isn't good," he admitted, citing as an example reports of hundreds of jobs he can appoint going unfilled. "A lot those jobs I don't want to appoint. They are unnecessary to have."

Trump said he'd give himself an "A" for achievement for what he's actually done since taking office Jan. 20, "because I've done great things, but I and my people ... [haven't] explained it well enough to the American public."

Asked about how he plans to change his messaging problems, the president said, "Maybe I change it during the speech."