As stocks wobble and bonds sell off, there's an underlying crankiness that President Donald Trump won't deliver what financial markets want most when he speaks Tuesday night.
What they want is cold, hard facts. Facts on tax reform, facts on deregulation and facts on stimulus spending — facts on the types of policies that would support the post-election stock rally and expectations that the economy will kick into a higher gear. Trump speaks at 9 p.m. to a joint session of Congress.
"The odds of having a negative reaction to this evening are three-to-two," said Art Cashin, director of floor operations at UBS. There is a chance Trump could surprise positively. Just a few weeks ago, traders thought positive news would be a given.
"It's definitely an event risk. Nobody knows what he's going to say. That's one bridge we're going to get a across, and once we're through that, people are going to look at the top of his priority list," said Aaron Kohli, rate strategist at BMO.