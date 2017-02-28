On Tuesday, bond yields edged higher. Kohli said Trump may put tax reform and regulation near the top of his list. But he has not been pumping up infrastructure spending as much as the market anticipated, and it now seems like a 2018 event. He said the Treasury yield curve has been flattening as a result, reflecting less long term growth.

"The problem for the market is there's this firm belief that there is likely to be a honeymoon period that will end very quickly. We're going to get to the edge of it soon. The heavy legislative lifting that needs to get done needs to get done right up front, because the capacity to do it in 2018 is very limited, and I think those are the risks the market is looking at. It's really about where the emphasis is right now," Kohli said, referring to 2018 Congressional races.

Trump set the table for a night loaded with juicy nuggets for markets when he told a group of CEOs back on Feb. 9 that he would have a "phenomenal" tax plan in two to three weeks. In the minds of traders, that would be now, and there are no signs of such a plan.

"I think it would be presumptious to keep buying up here until you get more information. That's why the institutional community is looking forward to this," said Doron Barness, global head of equity trading at Oppenheimer and Co. "They need specificity. People can connect the dots, but if you look at what's been happening, we've had no volatility. The reason we've had no volatility is people are sitting back. They're making money. They're letting their positions ride. The ETFs and index funds have to buy."