Trump talks up taxes at the border — but again provides no specifics

President Donald Trump spoke directly toward the idea of using taxes and tariffs to give the United States a stronger trade position with other countries.

"Currently, when we ship products out of America, many other countries make us pay very high tariffs and taxes — but when foreign companies ship their products into America, we charge them almost nothing," Trump said in his Tuesday address before a joint session of Congress.

The president again did not provide specifics, however, about what such a tax plan would look like.

Trump claimed that the U.S. has lost 60,000 factories since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.

The president cited Harley-Davidson as an example of a company that could benefit from tax reform.

"They told me — without even complaining because they have been mistreated for so long that they have become used to it — that it is very hard to do business with other countries because they tax our goods at such a high rate. They said that in one case another country taxed their motorcycles at 100 percent," he said.

Earlier in his address, Trump cited the stock market as a measuring stick for his administration's success.

"The stock market has gained almost $3 trillion in value since the election on November 8th, a record," Trump said in prepared remarks.

In comments last week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he "absolutely" believes the market is a good indicator of economic progress.



While the S&P 500 has surged 11 percent since the election, the market is still a risky way to measure success.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.