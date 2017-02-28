Trump to call for an end to 'trivial fights' in speech to Congress

President Donald Trump will call to put aside "trivial fights" in his first speech to a joint session of Congress, according to excerpts seen by NBC News.

The president will also promote his campaign pledges to pass tax reform, repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, fix American roads and bridges, and boost military spending, among other efforts. However, it remains to be seen if he will give more policy specifics than he has previously in the 9 p.m., ET, address to a divided nation.

"The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us," Trump plans to say, according to prepared remarks that could change upon delivery.

Trump will tout his plan for "historic tax reform" that will chop rates for businesses "so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone." He will say he wants to make it "easier for companies to do business in the United States, and much harder for companies to leave."

Tax reform is a key part of Trump's agenda, but its passage may come later than expected due to a packed legislative schedule and possible disagreements within the Republican Party on a tax plan.

He will call on Congress to "repeal and replace Obamacare" in favor of "reforms that expand choice, increase access" and chop costs. Republicans, though, also have disagreements over exactly how to do that and face political pressure as millions could lose health insurance with their move.

Trump will promote his call to boost defense spending by $54 billion in his budget blueprint expected to be released in the coming months. Trump will also tout a commitment to "increasing funding" for veterans.



"The challenges we face as a nation are great, but our people are even greater and none are greater or braver than those who fight in the American uniform," Trump plans to say, according to a senior administration official.

Trump could also call for an immigration compromise bill in his speech.