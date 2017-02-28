In his speech to a joint session of Congress, Trump repeated his long-standing pledge to ramp up deportations of the estimated 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the U.S.



"We will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border," Trump said Tuesday night to enthusiastic applause. "As we speak tonight we are removing gang members, drug dealers that threaten our communities and prey on our very innocent citizens. Bad ones are going out as I speak and as I promised throughout the campaign."



As Trump widens the effort to deport millions of undocumented immigrants, though, the true cost of such an undertaking is coming into sharper focus.



Until there are more details of the plan, much of which will require congressional approval, estimates are sketchy. But by any full accounting, the fiscal and economic costs would be huge.



The Trump administration recently backed off earlier pledges to deport anyone in the country illegally. After he met with Mexican officials, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Thursday "there will be no mass deportations."

