UK could pocket an extra $29 billion a year by stamping out ethnic inequality: Report

Britain's economy could soar by as much as £24 billion ($29.4 billion) a year if businesses eradicated ethnic inequality, according to a U.K. government-backed review published Tuesday.
"The time for talk on race in the workplace is over, it's time to act. No-one should feel unable to reach the top of any organization because of their race," Ruby McGregor-Smith, former chief executive of outsourcing company Mitie and leader of the independent review, said in a statement.
The report found people from black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds were frequently disadvantaged at work and called leading U.K. companies to reveal how ethnically diverse they are in each pay band.