Many cybersecurity companies try to stay one step ahead of attacks and breaches by attempting to distinguish between good and bad traffic coming across a network. Fireglass assumes it's all bad, and it filters websites, emails, documents and application traffic before it ever gets to the client. The company's Threat Isolation Platform grabs all potentially malicious content and then sends a safe visual feed to the end user without changing how the content looks or performs.



Co-founder and CEO Guy Guzner spent 15 years working in the security solutions industry before starting Fireglass in 2014. His co-founder and chief technology officer, Dan Amiga, is a military intelligence veteran who worked at the Israel Defense Forces. Together they realized that enterprise clients needed a new approach to battle breaches and hacks, especially web-borne threats, which account for more than 80 percent of breaches, according to the company.



They created their platform to be compatible with any operating system, browser or device. Customers can use it on site or as a cloud service, and it can expand to handle more traffic as a company grows. Fireglass claims to have two dozen customers on board, including Fortune 500 financial services and oil and gas companies. The New York City-based business also recently opened an office in London. So far, Fireglass has raised $22 million from investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Singtel Innov8.

