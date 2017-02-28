    ×

    12. Grokker

    Founder: Lorna Borenstein (CEO)
    Launched: 2012
    Headquarters: San Jose, California
    Funding: $22.5 million

    Lorna Borenstein, founder and CEO of Grokker
    Source: Grokker
    Lorna Borenstein, founder and CEO of Grokker

    This on-demand video wellness service brings the best of exercise, meditation and healthy cooking videos right to your TV, laptop or phone. The San Jose, California-based company was started by Lorna Borenstein in 2012 after she couldn't find any good yoga or fitness videos to use while on vacation with her husband and three children. Before starting Grokker — the name was inspired by the classic novel Stranger in a Strange Land, where to "Grok" means to understand something thoroughly — Borenstein was president of Move, the online real estate site. She also held a number of executive positions at Yahoo.

    For $14.99 a month, subscribers to Grokker can choose from thousands of videos featuring instructors leading yoga, cardio, stretching and balance, meditation and healthy-cooking classes. Users can choose the level they want (beginner or advanced, for instance) and sort the videos by duration. They can also rent as many as they want in a given month. The service is available online as well as video on demand (VOD) through Comcast (the parent company of CNBC), Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

    Grokker has also been signing up corporate clients such as Pinterest, LinkedIn and SurveyMonkey, who offer the service to their employees as a health-and-wellness benefit. The company has raised $22.5 million in venture funding from Khosla Ventures, SV Angel, First Round Capital, Aspect Ventures, Interwest Partners, Comcast and Correlation Ventures.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CCV
    ---
    YHOO
    ---

    More From CNBC Upstart 25

    Latest Special Reports

    • working together
      CNBC Upstart 25

      CNBC Upstart 25 is a new original list of the bright young startups poised to become the great companies of tomorrow.

    • Snapchat
      Snapchat IPO

      Full coverage on Snapchat's IPO, including in-depth roadshow coverage, expert analysis, and opening stock prices.

    • Watch investments
      Investor Toolkit

      Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.

    Technology

    Business