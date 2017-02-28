There's no shortage of sites that allow users to rate their experiences with things like eating out, shopping and traveling. Add to this growing list the workplace. InHerSight is a platform for women to anonymously rate past or present employers in any industry on 14 factors that matter to women, such as paid time off, family support, management opportunities and salary satisfaction. The company then uses that data to match women to companies that have what they're looking for. Companies — InHerSight's customers — use the platform to reach out and recruit top female talent and gain a better understanding of how their workplace is viewed by women.



Co-founder and CEO Ursula Mead was working for The Motley Fool when she read the 2012 article by Anne Marie Slaughter in The Atlantic about why women still can't have it all. Two years later she launched InHerSight as a way to get better data, accountability and transparency at the company level and to create an online platform where women could get useful information as they move through their careers.



So far, the company claims that more than 150,000 women have used InHerSight to rate more than 25,000 companies in the United States, including Coca-Cola, Amazon and Google, or get matched to companies that have what they're looking for. Companies can have a page on the site and add things like employment benefits and perks. They can also pay InHerSight a fee to have job listings added to their profile page. The company has raised $995,000 in a seed round of funding. The Motley Fool was the lead investor.

