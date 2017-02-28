LOLA, a feminine-care products company, combines the convenience of a subscription service with the transparency of a business committed to organic ingredients and wellness. The New York City-based company — started by friends Jordana Kier and Alexandra Friedman — sells 100 percent organic cotton tampons, pads and panty liners containing no additives, chemicals or dyes. Customers decide which products they want, and how often, and have them delivered right to their door.

Kier was at Columbia Business School earning her MBA, and Friedman was working at a tech start-up when the two met in 2014 and struck up a conversation about the harmful ingredients in tampons and sanitary pads. Given that most women care about what's in their food, makeup and skin care, it seemed only natural to Kier and Friedman that women would be concerned about the toxins in feminine hygiene products as well.

The products that LOLA sells are made in Europe and packaged in the United States. Prices are slightly more than store-bought brands — a box of 12 LOLA pads is $9, for instance — but there are discounts for ordering multiple boxes at once. The company has raised a little more than $11 million so far, with the most recent round from Spark Capital. Actress Lena Dunham of the HBO series Girls was an early investor in the company as well.

