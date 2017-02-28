The founders of Midfin Systems, a cloud software services company, have decades of experience building and operating some of the largest cloud infrastructure systems around. In 2014, when they decided to branch out on their own, it was to reinvent cloud computing over the next five years.



Co-founders CEO Suyash Sinha, who helped develop cloud technologies for Microsoft, and CTO Shuvabrata Ganguly, who holds dozens of patents in cloud infrastructure and virtualization technologies, realized that every industry is undergoing critical changes. Sinha says Midfin Systems was created to help enterprise customers create a "limitless infrastructure" experience for their developers, end users and administrators that combines cloud agility and economics without having to sacrifice control over where their applications and data are hosted, protected and governed from a compliance perspective. The Redmond, Washington-based company's customers come from the health care, financial and managed services industries.



Sinha says Midfin was inspired by how the largest data centers — Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, among them — operate. Midfin Systems uses the same software-defined approach but claims to bring its enterprise customers much better flexibility and economics.

