    ×

    13. Midfin Systems

    Founders: Suyash Sinha (CEO), Shuvabrata Ganguly (CTO)
    Launched:     2014
    Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
    Funding: $4.7 million

    Suyash Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Midfin Systems
    Source: Midfin Systems
    Suyash Sinha, co-founder and CEO of Midfin Systems

    The founders of Midfin Systems, a cloud software services company, have decades of experience building and operating some of the largest cloud infrastructure systems around. In 2014, when they decided to branch out on their own, it was to reinvent cloud computing over the next five years.

    Co-founders CEO Suyash Sinha, who helped develop cloud technologies for Microsoft, and CTO Shuvabrata Ganguly, who holds dozens of patents in cloud infrastructure and virtualization technologies, realized that every industry is undergoing critical changes. Sinha says Midfin Systems was created to help enterprise customers create a "limitless infrastructure" experience for their developers, end users and administrators that combines cloud agility and economics without having to sacrifice control over where their applications and data are hosted, protected and governed from a compliance perspective. The Redmond, Washington-based company's customers come from the health care, financial and managed services industries.

    Sinha says Midfin was inspired by how the largest data centers — Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, among them — operate. Midfin Systems uses the same software-defined approach but claims to bring its enterprise customers much better flexibility and economics.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MSFT
    ---

    More From CNBC Upstart 25

    Latest Special Reports

    • working together
      CNBC Upstart 25

      CNBC Upstart 25 is a new original list of the bright young startups poised to become the great companies of tomorrow.

    • Snapchat
      Snapchat IPO

      Full coverage on Snapchat's IPO, including in-depth roadshow coverage, expert analysis, and opening stock prices.

    • Watch investments
      Investor Toolkit

      Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.

    Technology

    Business