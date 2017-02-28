    ×

    15. Tesla NanoCoatings

    Founder: Todd Hawkins (CEO)
    Launched: 2012
    Headquarters: Massillon, Ohio
    Funding: $4.5 million

    Todd Hawkins, founder and CEO of Tesla NanoCoatings
    Source: Tesla NanoCoatings
    Todd Hawkins, founder and CEO of Tesla NanoCoatings

    Tesla NanoCoatings (no connection to Elon Musk's Tesla cars) provides a corrosion-resistant coating for steel that can be applied like paint — with a roller, brush or spray system. What makes it different than any other product on the market, claims founder and CEO Todd Hawkins, is that its product — Teslan — is stronger than diamonds and more resilient than traditional steel primers. And because Teslan is a two-coat system versus the traditional three-coat system that has traditionally been used to protect steel from corrosion, the company claims it reduces maintenance costs for customers by 33 percent.

    Teslan is made with fullerene carbon nanotubes, one of the stiffest and strongest fibers around. These nanotubes are tiny, molecular-size tubes that form into ropelike structures that make them tough but flexible. Even after a surface is covered in Teslan, it can be formed and shaped without losing any of its anti-corrosive features. Companies in the oil and gas, trucking, agriculture and construction industries are using Teslan.

    Founder Todd Hawkins, who has a background in petroleum engineering and geology, was president and owner of GeoTech Chemical in Tallmadge, Ohio, prior to starting Tesla NanoCoatings in 2012. He also held senior-level jobs at Lockheed Martin Tactical Defense Systems. So far, the company has raised $4.5 million from investors, including the East Central Technology Angel Fund.

    More From CNBC Upstart 25

    Latest Special Reports

    • working together
      CNBC Upstart 25

      CNBC Upstart 25 is a new original list of the bright young startups poised to become the great companies of tomorrow.

    • Snapchat
      Snapchat IPO

      Full coverage on Snapchat's IPO, including in-depth roadshow coverage, expert analysis, and opening stock prices.

    • Watch investments
      Investor Toolkit

      Covering the full set of tools and strategies for long-term investors: How to take everyday market fluctuations in stride, and when to know it’s time to take action or protect against a major economic shifts.

    Technology

    Business