US futures point lower as investors eye Trump’s speech to Congress

U.S. stock index futures point to a lower open on Tuesday which could finally break the Dow's winning streak, as investors await a key speech from President Donald Trump in the evening.

Markets edged higher in the previous session. The Dow and S&P 500 hit fresh intraday highs. The Dow gained around 15 points, closing at a record high for a 12th consecutive session, its longest winning streak since 1987.

Investors are looking ahead to President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress in the evening. He's expected to discuss his bigger plans for defense and stimulus spending. He's also expected to address repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, but markets are most interested in what he has to say about tax reform.

On the earnings front, Bank of Nova Scotia, Target and SeaWorld are among the companies reporting before the bell.

After the bell, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce and Jazz Pharmaceuticals are expected to post earnings.

There is also lots of data on the calendar for today. The second reading of Q4 GDP is due at 0830 am ET: the previous reading was 1.9 percent growth. The U.S. trade deficit for January and the advance inventories report are expected at the same time. Later, we'll have the Chicago PMI reading and consumer confidence figures.

Meanwhile in Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index is flat.

—CNBC's Patti Domm and Fred Imbert contributed to this report