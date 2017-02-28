US stocks trade slightly lower as Trump speech to Congress approaches

U.S. stocks fell slightly Tuesday as investors eagerly awaited a speech from President Donald Trump while parsing through key economic data.
The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 5 points lower, with Wal-Mart and Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses.
The S&P 500 declined 0.1 percent, with consumer discretionary leading decliners. Shares of Target dragged discretionaries, falling more than 13 percent on the back of weaker-than-expected quarterly results and light guidance.
The Nasdaq composite fell 0.28 percent.
"Everyone is kind of holding back, waiting to hear what is said tonight," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab. "The key will potentially be what is said on taxes because that's what puts money in people's pockets."
Trump is scheduled to speak at a joint Congress session Tuesday night. Wall Street will be listening closely for any clues or details regarding the administration's plans on tax reform and deregulation.