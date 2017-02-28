Use this CEO's communication trick to become more likable

VISIT CNBC.COM

Intelligence will only get you so far in your career.

According to a study published in the Review of Economics and Statistics, workers with both book smarts and social skills earned more money than those who posses one or the other. In fact, some argue that as more jobs become automated, professionals with stronger social skills will become more valuable.

If you lack natural charisma, fear not. Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone used to be extremely shy and anxious in social situations before she discovered channeling nervous energy into baking and other hobbies helped her relax.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once feared socializing and delivering speeches until he took a public speaking class. That class was taught at Dale Carnegie, the institute named for the influential speaker and author of the iconic "How to Win Friends and Influence People."

CNBC sat down with Joe Hart, the CEO of Dale Carnegie to talk about how professionals can become more likable around the office. He says that individuals can appear more friendly by adopting a few simple habits.

Say the other person's name

"Dale Carnegie says that to every person, his or her name is the sweetest sound in any language," Hart tells CNBC.

While you won't want to overdo it, using a person's name in conversation or when thanking him or her shows respect, acceptance and friendliness, Hart says.

If you want to become better at remembering people's names, experts suggest creating a visual association after you meet someone.

For example, if you meet someone named "Andrew" and he is wearing big glasses, make a mental note of "Andrew with the big glasses." Having a picture associated with a person's name will help you remember it more.

"What kind of energy do I have?" -Joe Hart, CEO of Dale Carnegie

Exude more energy

Hart recommends asking yourself, "What kind of energy do I have?"

If you feel like your facial expressions or tone of voice are lackluster, make an effort to change it. One of the easiest ways to do this is to smile more, Hart says.

Not only will it make others like you more, as people enjoy talking to those who appear friendly and welcoming, it will help you personally. The mere act of smiling triggers the release of hormones that are mood-boosting, scientific studies show.

As Carnegie used to say, "A smile costs nothing but gives much."

Take your mother's advice and stand up straight

Another trick is to adjust your body language to show confidence. For example, standing up straight and making occasional gestures are easy ways to appear more competent, research shows.

While it may feel uncomfortable at first to smile more or change how you carry yourself, Carnegie says to "act as if you were already happy, and that will tend to make you happy."

Saying another person's name, smiling more and exuding confidence makes "a huge difference," the CEO says.

