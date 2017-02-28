Use this CEO's communication trick to become more likable

Intelligence will only get you so far in your career.

According to a study published in the Review of Economics and Statistics, workers with both book smarts and social skills earned more money than those who posses one or the other. In fact, some argue that as more jobs become automated, professionals with stronger social skills will become more valuable.

If you lack natural charisma, fear not. Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone used to be extremely shy and anxious in social situations before she discovered channeling nervous energy into baking and other hobbies helped her relax.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once feared socializing and delivering speeches until he took a public speaking class. That class was taught at Dale Carnegie, the institute named for the influential speaker and author of the iconic "How to Win Friends and Influence People."

CNBC sat down with Joe Hart, the CEO of Dale Carnegie to talk about how professionals can become more likable around the office. He says that individuals can appear more friendly by adopting a few simple habits.