Wall Street seeks a strong end to a great month

President Trump is expected to discuss, during his 9 p.m. ET speech, plans for defense and stimulus spending as well as the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. But Wall Street is most interested in tax reform. (CNBC)



In a preview of tonight, the White House said Trump's first budget will call for a $54 billion increase in defense spending and a corresponding cut in what the administration deems lower priority programs. (CNBC)



Trump told Fox News there's a lot of room for improvement in the way he and his administration communicate their ideas to the American people. "In terms of messaging, I would give myself a 'C' or a 'C-plus,'" he said.



The president is expected to sign a measure aimed at boosting government support for the nation's historically black colleges. Trump vowed in the campaign to improve the lives of black Americans. (Reuters)



Defense Secretary James Mattis has delivered a preliminary plan on how to step up the fight against ISIS, which would likely include more U.S. troops and further steps to crack down on the terror group's funding. (CNBC)



The Senate has confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as Commerce secretary, clearing another one of Trump's economic team members. Ross has agreed to divest from much of his business empire. (AP)



In the wake of Trump's repeated attacks on the media, Jeff Zucker, president of Time Warner-owned CNN, criticized many leaders in Congress as "gutless" for not speaking up. (CNBC)

Wal-Mart's (WMT) latest upgrades to its mobile app, set to begin rolling out next month, takes at perceived weaknesses with Amazon's (AMZN) and Target's (TGT) offerings. (CNBC)



Snap, which this week could become the biggest tech public offering in years, defiantly operates unlike most Silicon Valley outfits. The Snapchat parent is valued at $22 billion. (WSJ)



Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to launch a crewed mission around the moon for two private customers late next year after sending a crewed NASA Dragon 2 craft to the International Space Station. (CNBC)

Japanese auto parts maker Takata has pleaded guilty to fraud in U.S. federal court, agreeing to pay a $1 billion penalty for concealing a deadly defect in millions of its air bags that led to the biggest auto recall ever. (AP)



South Korea's special prosecutor's office is expected to charge Samsung Group's Jay Y. Lee and four other executives with bribery, embezzlement and other offenses. (Reuters)



Two women are expected to be charged with the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader. U.S. and South Korean officials believe he was assassinated by North Korea. (Reuters)



A deadly commando raid in Yemen last month, which cost the lives of a U.S. Navy SEAL and at least 25 civilians, has so far yielded no significant intelligence, U.S. officials told NBC News.

