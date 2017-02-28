Former Kentucky Gov. Beshear to defend Obamacare in Democratic response to Trump

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear will defend the Affordable Care Act after President Donald Trump's expected slamming of the health care law in his first speech to a joint session of Congress.

In the Democratic response that will follow Trump's address, Beshear will criticize Republican efforts to repeal and replace the law, known as Obamacare. Beshear served as the red state's governor from late 2007 to late 2015, and Democrats look set to use his experience to aim to show voters that the law can work.

Under the Affordable Care Act, the state's uninsured rate fell to 7.5 percent from 20 percent, according to Vox.

"So far, every Republican idea to 'replace' the Affordable Care Act would reduce the number of Americans covered, despite promises to the contrary," Beshear's prepared remarks say.

"Mr. President, folks here in Kentucky expect you to keep your word. Because this isn't a game – it's life and death for people."

The remarks prepared for delivery could change.