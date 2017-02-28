‘Who’s going to try and hack my toaster?’ CEO asks, as security threats evolve

Preventing "toaster hacking" and creating new robotic technologies are set to be some of the key developments to come out of ARM Holding's recent acquisition by Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank, according to the chief executive of the chip designer.
ARM's chief executive Simon Segars told CNBC that the firm would not be gearing its technology specifically towards robotics under the deal – a space in which SoftBank has been prominent in recent years – however it has provided more scope to think about "accelerating the deployment of cool stuff" – robotics included.
"Robotics is a very sexy subject at the moment, the use cases are evolving all the time, we see more of our products used in there, but we're not tailoring the products specifically for that."