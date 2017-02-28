Why marketing is more than persuading people to buy things they don’t need: IBM chief marketer

IBM is also making the most of being featured in the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures, which tells the true story of three African-American women working at NASA in the 1960s, overcoming racism and sexism to help send astronaut John Glenn into space.
An "IBM machine," a giant computer that helped the scientists compute the angle at which the spacecraft should travel, is a central part of the film – and it wasn't paid-for product placement. Yet it is the subject matter – women working in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) – which is closest to IBM's heart, says Taylor.
"We have been on this diversity thought for a very long time, and the power for betterment of society, life, the world, as a result of true inclusion and true diversity. That's been literally part of what we are forever. I hope that what this is going to do is inspire many more people to make, to come to that same realization," she said.
In 1953, the company's then president, Thomas Watson Jr. sent a memo to managers stating: "It is the policy of this organization to hire people who have the personality, talent and background necessary to fill a given job, regardless of race, color or creed." He was ahead of his time, as the American Civil Rights Act didn't come into force until 1964.
Using Hidden Figures to attract talent
IBM has run PR events in the UK and other countries on the back of the film's release to highlight the importance of having women from diverse backgrounds work in STEM, and hopes to attract people to work for the company in the longer term.