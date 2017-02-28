Why marketing is more than persuading people to buy things they don’t need: IBM chief marketer

She cited consumer goods companies such as Unilever or Procter & Gamble for creating laundry detergents that wash clothes at lower temperatures, thus saving people money as well as being better for the environment.

Marketing can also be used more effectively if it also focuses on benefits, she says. And IBM – like other technology companies – is evolving its marketing to concentrate more on the outcome of its technology, rather than the details of how things are done.

"In the bad old days of business-to-business [or B2B marketing] versus business-to-consumer [marketing], in B2B you spend a lot of time talking about how you can do what you do – [and] in B2C [marketing] you spend a lot more energy on the outcome, the end state.

"There used to be a running joke in my world, that if you took a bunch of tech marketers to take over at Coca Cola, you'd end up marketing brown sugar water and you'd be talking about bubble velocity, and the good news is we've all really moved on," she said.

Changing IBM's culture meant better marketing

IBM's U.K. & Ireland chief marketing officer Lisa Gilbert ran a "new work of marketing" training program, with Taylor, to help people realize the potential of marketing to the business. They took it to 32 countries, and set up "diamond" teams, made up of people from different disciplines. They also ran an experiment in the U.K. to look at how "agile" principles could work in marketing.

Initiatives such as its partnership with blind marathon runner Simon Wheatcroft resulted, where an IBM app guided him through a race without the need for a human aide, while a pop-up shop in London featured a Watson machine dispensing sweet or sour candy depending on whether someone said something nice or mean to it.