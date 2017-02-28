Xiaomi's flagship Mi 5C smartphone to be powered by first in-house chipset

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Surge 1, the telecom company's first in-house chipset, in an attempt to revive the prospects of its ailing smartphone business.

Though notable by its absence from the year's biggest phone show, Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi's has unveiled the Surge 1 processor to power its latest smartphone, the Mi 5C.

"The ability to create its own chipsets is the pinnacle achievement for any smartphone company," Lei Jun, chief executive and co-founder of Xiaomi, said in a statement.

"For Xiaomi, the move is an essential next step in our development. In order to deliver on our promise to make innovation available to everyone, we need to master the core technologies of our industry," he added.