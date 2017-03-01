7 of the most creative resumes we've ever seen

It's nearly impossible to guarantee your resume gets the attention it deserves.

In fact, more than 40 percent of hiring managers spend less than 60 seconds looking at a resume, according to a 2016 CareerBuilder survey of 2,100 HR professionals.

So in an effort to stand out, some job applicants have taken resume-writing to a whole new level. Here are seven of the most creative resumes professionals have made to impress employers.

1. A pizza box

A college-student and professional designer in Brisbane, Australia named Zvina Luke decided that since her line of work is very visual in nature, her resume should be too.

Luke created a faux pizza resume includes toppings made from software logos in which she's proficient and a list of skills in the form of a fake takeout receipt.