Asia markets opened notably higher Thursday, tracking gains in the U.S. where the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 21,000 on the back of President Donald Trump's speech to lawmakers.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 1.2 percent in early trade, while the Topix gained 1.27 percent. Japanese banks rallied, with Mitsubishi UFJ up 2.9 percent, SMFG adding 1.89 percent and Mizuho gained 1.62 percent.

Exporters also advanced, boosted by a relatively weaker yen, as major automakers posted more than 1 percent gains each — Toyota was up 1.19 percent, Nissan higher by 1.47 percent and Honda adding 1.96 percent.

The yen traded at 114.09 to the dollar at 8:11 a.m. HK/SIN, weakening from levels below 112.0 reached earlier this week.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi gained 0.75 percent after South Korean markets were closed Wednesday for a public holiday.

In Australia, the ASX 200 was up 1.03 percent in morning trade, with the four major banks gaining more than 1 percent each.

Shares of ANZ rose 1.42 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia was up 1.04 percent, Westpac added 1.27 percent and the National Australia Bank gained 1.32 percent.

"The U.S. president's re-iteration of a commitment to a massive infrastructure spend and tax reform inspired gains," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"The U.S. rally is all the more remarkable as interest rate markets responded to Fed speak of a potential lift at the March meeting."