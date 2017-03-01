Box hits goal on positive free cash flow, quarterly results beat Street

Box reported quarterly results on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations, and revenue that was above estimates. But the company's guidance for the first quarter was lighter than Wall Street's forecasts.



EPS: loss of 10 cents per share vs. loss of 14 cents per share, adjusted, expected by Thomson Reuters consensus estimate



Revenue: $109.9 million vs. $108.9 million expected by Thomson Reuters



That's compared to the comparable year-ago loss of 26 cents per share. Revenue was up 29 percent year-over-year from $85.0 million.

Q1 EPS guidance: Loss of 14 cents to 15 cents vs. loss of 12 cents per share, adjusted, expected by Thomson Reuters



Q1 revenue guidance: Range of $114 million to $115 million vs. $115.1 million expected by Thomson Reuters

Still, the company hit a major goal: It generated positive free cash flow for the first time in the fourth quarter.

"These results demonstrate the strength of our business model and our operating discipline as we work towards the goal of achieving positive free cash flow for the full year," said Dylan Smith, co-founder and chief financial officer of Box, said in a statement.

Shares were down slightly after hours.

The enterprise cloud technology company has seen shares rise more than 50 percent over the past year, as it expanded in Europe, added more collaboration tools, and ramped up in industries like finance, government and science. The company has integrations with tech heavyweights like Google, Mircosoft and IBM, and 69,000 business customers ranging from AstraZeneca to Southwest Airlines.