Brexit driving car manufacturers to consider route out of Britain





Arndt Ellinghorst, Head of Global Automotive Research at Evercore ISI, said in an email to CNBC Wednesday that no one should be surprised by exit planning.

"Auto companies operate in a fully globally connected value chain. They take investment decisions for the coming decade.

"Anyone assuming that these companies wouldn't be very alerted by Brexit, reconsidering future investments, is in complete denial of reality," he said.

ITV news reports that Ford is to reduce headcount from its current level of 1,760 to around 600 by 2021.

And although not confirmed by Ford, the company released a statement to the press saying it had shared its 5-year vision with unions.

"This shows healthy volumes to occupy the current workforce over the next two to three years," said the statement.

"Beyond that, identified workload is reduced and whilst such a forecast is not unusual, given the cyclical nature of our business, it is a concern, and we fully understand that."

Welsh politicians said Wednesday they're "seeking an urgent, high level meeting with senior Ford executives" to secure the future of the Bridgend plant.

